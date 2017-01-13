Five-year plan for National Institute of Oceanography approved

KARACHI, Jan 13 (APP): A Five-year plan for the National Institute of

Oceanography (NIO) has been approved by the Board of Directors of the institute, here.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Rana Tanveer, presiding

over the meeting of NIO Board of Directors on Thursday, assured the institute that it’s request for a ship for research and survey purposes would be considered by the ministry.

Rana Tanveer said that NIO is an important institution which gives

recommendations to the government about issues related to the ocean, besides research and survey.

NIO Director General Dr Asif Inam told the meeting that the

institute needs a ship for research and survey purpose in the ocean.

Secretary for the Ministry of Science and Technology, Fazal Abbas said

that five-year project has been prepared to prevent sea intrusion and land erosion in the coastal belt of Thatta and Badin.

The PC-I for the project has been prepared after consultation with all

the stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers of Pakistan Navy,

SUPARCO, Defence Ministry and other relevant institutions.