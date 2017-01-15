Finance Minister announces new petroleum prices for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): The government on Sunday decided to

increase the prices of MS 92 RON Petrol by Rs 1.77 to Rs 68.35 per

liter and that of Hi Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs 2.00 to Rs 79.22 per

liter with effect from January 16 till January 21, 2017, Minister

for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said.

In a statement here, the finance minister said the price of

Petrol had been increased in line with Oil and Gas Regulatory

Authority (OGRA)’s recommendation, while the price of HSD was being

increased by cutting almost half of the increase recommended by

OGRA.

He said that Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources and

OGRA had recommended an increase of Rs 1.77 per liter in the price

of MS 92 RON Petrol, Rs 3.94 per liter in the price of High Speed

Diesel (HSD), Rs 14.31 per liter in the price of Kerosene Oil and

Rs 10.11 per liter in the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO), with

effect from January 16, 2017.

The Minister stated that, in line with the Prime Minister’s

instructions to provide maximum relief to the common man, and

keeping in view that Kerosene Oil and LDO is used by the low income

segments of the country’s population, it has been decided to

maintain the prices of Kerosene Oil and LDO at the current level

till January 31, 2017.

This decision has been taken also keeping in view the fact

that Kerosene Oil caters to the energy needs of the poor, especially

in the winter season.

The Finance Minister highlighted that, in order to maintain

stability, prices have been maintained since April 2016 despite an

increase of around 43 per cent in international oil prices during

2016.

He said the government has been absorbing the negative

financial impact due to the government’s decisions to not pass on

price increases to the end consumers.

He highlighted that, prior to today, only partial increase in

MS Petrol and HSD was passed on to the end consumers for the month

of December 2016 only, compared to OGRA’s recommendations.

The Ministry of Finance will bear a revenue loss of

approximately Rs 2.75 billion as a result, of this decision to not

pass on the actual increase in petroleum products’ prices to the

people of Pakistan.