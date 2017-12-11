FC Balochistan apprehend six TTP terrorists

RAWALPINDI, Dec 11 (APP):The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan apprehended six terrorists of banned

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during different intelligence based operations

(IBOs) in the province on Monday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here, the IBOs

were carried out in Rustam Darbar, Dera Bugti and Killi Deba areas.

Explosives, arms and ammunition including anti personal mines, detonators, communications

equipment were also recovered during the operations.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with police and Intelligence agencies

conducted IBOs in Attock, Rawalpindi and Sargodha and apprehended 12 terrorist

facilitators. A number of illegal weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

The IBOs were conducted as part of the ongoing Operation Radd ul Fasaad.