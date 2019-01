PIND DADAN KHAN, Jan 20 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday visited the Teshil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital here and directed the staff to ensure provision of all treatment facilities to the patients. The minister inquired the hospital administration about the medical facilities and asked the duty staff to extend full cooperation with the patients.All facilities should be provided to the patients in Emergency Department, he said.