Exhibition of women Artisans-at-Work to mark Intl Women Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is organizing an “Exhibition of Women Artisans-at-Work” here on March 8 to mark International Women Day.

The objective of the exhibition is to promote Pakistan’s indigenous craft heritage and highlight contribution of women artisans.

Women master artisans in the field of Basketry work, Phulkari, Lungi/Khes weaving and Embroidery work from all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will demonstrate their artisanship in the exhibition.

On the “International Women Day” Lok Virsa will pay tribute to the works of Women Artisans who work hard to keep the indigenous arts and crafts alive, the organizers said.