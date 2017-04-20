Efforts of Pakistan against terrorism recognized worldwide: FO

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): The entire world including the Unite
States of America has recognized the contribution of Pakistan in terms of economic and human loss against the fight of terrorism.
This was said by spokesperson for the Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria
during his weekly media briefing here Thursday.
He said, “The international community has been satisfied with the
efforts and achievement of Pakistan against terrorism.”
He said the recently, ‘leaked’ several videos, openly showing use of
human shield, beating, abusing and humiliating Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) by the Indian occupation forces, is a clear manifestation of human rights violation.
He said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has shown its full
support to Kashmiris.
He, however, said the OIC fact-finding commission was denied access
to IoK.
Nafees Zakaria said hundreds of innocent children and defenseless
civilians were being mercilessly killed and deliberately targeted by the Indian forces in the IoK.
The brute operation against the educational institutions and students
could not suppress the rights to self-determination of the Kashmiris, he added.
He said social media is being banned to ensure that `reports of
crimes against humanity committed by Indian occupation forces do not go out of IoK, adding that Indian brutalities, murder and blinding could not deter Kashmiri pro-freedom struggle and spirit.
“We remain committed to extending our unflinching moral, political and
diplomatic support to the Kashmiris”, he added.
Referring to the article published recently in `The Guardian’, the
spokesperson said, “The article calls upon the international community to stop the systematic brutality being committed by Indian forces in IoK.” He said the genocide of Kashmiris should be brought to a halt.
The spokesperson said the will of the Kashmiris in the IoK was clearly
visible in their outright rejection of sham elections there.
Replying to a question, Nafees Zakaria said the Indian reaction to be
seen at the backdrop of the state involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan.
