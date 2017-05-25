Dar to present Rs 4.8 trillion national budget on Friday

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Muhammad

Ishaq Dar will present the fifth Federal Budget of the

ruling democratic dispensation with an estimated outlay of

Rs 4.8 trillion for the fiscal year 2017-18 tomorrow (Friday).

The National Assembly, already in session since May 23, will

meet here at the Parliament House on Friday at 1600 hours,

after a day break, for presentation of the federal budget.

The budget will lend further focus towards improvement in

economic growth, maintaining fiscal discipline, reducing

non-development expenditures and boosting exports besides providing

relief to the masses, promoting investment for job creation,

treading the people’s friendly policies for over arching socio-

economic prosperity.

Main focus in the budget would be on infrastructure and human

resource development while the government is likely to enhance

allocations for social safety net for providing maximum relief to

vulnerable segment of the society, sources said.

It would also focus on social sector development and revenue

enhancement measures, besides introducing reforms for improving

governance and boosting private sector investment.

On revenue side, the government would introduce measures for

bringing improvement in the system of tax collection, broadening the

tax base, and facilitation to tax payers, they said and argued that

a strong revenue generation will play a crucial role in achieving

the targets for economic growth.

From growth perspective, the federal budget would focus on

generating 6% gross domestic product growth (GDP), and for this

purpose the government would introduce some fiscal measures and

policy initiatives.

The National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on May 19, had already approved the Gross

Domestic Product (GDP) growth target at 6 percent for the financial

year 2017-18 while the government achieved a GDP growth rate of 5.3

percent in the outgoing fiscal year.

The NEC also approved country’s consolidated development budget

of Rs 2.5 trillion for the upcoming financial year (2017-18),

showing highest-ever increase in the overall national outlay.

This included Rs 1001 billion Federal Public Sector Development

Programme (PSDP), Rs 1112 billion provincial PSDP while Rs 400

billion would be spent by various corporations from their own

resources to carry out their development projects.

The development financing for AJK block in the upcoming PSDP

has been enhanced from Rs12 billion to Rs22 billion, for Gilgit

Baltistan it has been increased from Rs9 billion to Rs12 billion,

while an additional package of Rs3 billion would also be provided

for GB, hence taking the total funding to Rs15 billion for this

region.

Development funding for FATA has also been increased from Rs21

billion to Rs24.5 billion.

The social sector was given importance in the development

budget, financing for which has been increased from Rs90 billion to

Rs153 billion.

In order to promote higher education and lead the country

towards development, the budget for Higher Education Commission

(HEC) has been increased from Rs21 billion in 2016-17 to Rs35.5

billion in 2017-18.

The government would announce growth targets for the upcoming

fiscal year. According to official sources, the agriculture growth

target would be fixed at 3.5 per cent, manufacturing by 6.4 per

cent, services sector by 6.4 per cent, while inflation would be

curtailed at 6% per cent.

The investments would go up from current 15.8 to 17.2 per

cent, exports were projected to reach US $ 23.1 billion, adding that

with the performance based incentives for export sector, the target

could be revised upwards.

During the outgoing year (2016-17), the agriculture sector

posted a growth of 3.46 per cent, the large scale manufacturing grew

by 5.06 percent compared to 4.64 percent last year, while the

headline inflation consumer price index (CPI) averaged at 4.1

percent during July-April 2017 against target of 6 percent, showing

that inflation will remain below the target.