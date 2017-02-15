Cutlery goods worth US$6.990 mln exported in December

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Cutlery goods worth US$6.990 million were exported during month of December, 2016 as compared to exports of the corresponding month of last year.

During the month of December, cutlery goods exports grew by 5.68 percent as against the exports of same period last year.

The exports of cutlery goods during December, 2015 were recorded at US$ 6.623 million, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, during first half of current financial year cutlery goods worth US$ 39.154 million were exported as compared to exports of US$39.564 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, during the period from July-December, 2016-17, country earned US$ 394.80 million by exporting different chemicals and pharma products, which was recorded at US$ 406.601 million in same period last year.

During first two-quarters of current financial year, exports of plastic material recorded 15.7 percent growth as 63,428 metric tons of plastic materials worth US$ 106.368 million exported as compared to 64,295 metric tons valuing US$ 92.436 million of same period last year.

During the period under review, pharmaceutical products worth US$ 107.245 million exported as compared to exports of US$106.60

million of same period last year.

About 4,222 metric tons of pharmaceutical products exported in

first two quarter of current financial year as compared to exports

of 6,035 metric tons of same period last year, which was up by 1.12

percent.