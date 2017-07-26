CPEC to provide immense opportunities to businessmen

LAHORE, July 26 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC) will provide an immense opportunity to the business
community to excel their corporate affairs in line with the
global trends and foster economic prosperity in the region.
Executive Director General, Ministry of Commerce Dr
Safdar Sohail stated this while addressing a seminar on `CPEC and its impact on the exports of Pakistan’ at a local hotel on Wednesday.
The seminar was organized under the auspices of Trade
Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Lahore.
Dr Safdar Sohail further stated the CPEC would open up
new vistas of business in the region and especially the Gwadar Port and road communication connectivity with China and central Asian states will emerge as a big opening for the Pakistani investors, traders, manufacturers and exporters.
“With the new technology in place and application of
rapid communication sources, the CPEC is a way forward in
anchoring the pillars of Pakistani economy, Sohail said and
added that the rapid transit of trade facility will usher
in enhancing the capacity building and business potential
of our traders”.
Earlier, in his welcome address, Director General Trade
Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Riaz Ahmad said the TDAP was endeavouring to provide guidance and assistance to all the business stakeholders with a view to equip them with the business potential capabilities.
He said that the seminar was aimed to help the business
community understand the multi dynamics of CPEC.
A large number of businessmen attended the seminar.
