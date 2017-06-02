CPEC helps Pakistan’s economy leap forward: Ambassador Lodhi

BEIJING, June 2 (APP): Terming the “One Belt and One Road” a great

initiative for development, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) helped Pakistan’s economy leap forward.

“One Belt and One Road” initiative had been written into resolutions of

both UN Security Council and General Assembly and it had gained international community’s widely acceptance, as the initiative would not only help promote the development of world economy, but also unite peoples of different countries and regions for realizing common prosperity, she said in an interview with Chinese newspaper “People’s Daily”.

Ambassador Lodhi said that Pakistan welcomed this initiative and

participated positively in it.

She said China helped develop the under-developed areas in Pakistan;

this was a historic undertaking not only for China and Pakistan, but also for the whole region.

“One Belt and One Road” initiative not only had its economic

significance, but also benefited the peace and stability of the whole region, she added.