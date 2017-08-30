CM Talent hunt programme to unearth talent:DG SBP

LAHORE,Aug 30 (APP)- Director General Sports Punjab,Zulfiqar Ahmad

Ghumman said on Wednesday that the Chief Minister Punjab’s Talent Hunt Programme will bring revolution in the field of sports as new talent will be identified in a number of sports across the province.

“We will be launching this activity simultaneously in October in all the

districts and tehsils of the province in a number of sports including, cricket, hockey, football ,table tennis, wrestling, kabaddi and in this

way we will be able to develop of pool of players in respective disciplines”,he told APP here.

Ghumman said the prime objective of this comprehensive activity is to

short list talented players for recommending their players to national federations for their grooming for various international events,including 2020 Olympics.

The players will be shortlisted in a transparent way under a

performance based formula by the experienced coaches and then these players will compete in talent hunt competitions and the top most will join the final selection,he added.

DG SBP said under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister, Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif efforts are being made to create a new culture of sports in the province by engaging youth in sports activities throughout the province.

He said SBP is laying special emphasis on the creation of sports

infrastructure and play fields at district and tehsil level and fifty indoor gymnasiums are being built from which twenty two are near completion in different parts of the province.”We will also be installing lights

for organising night sport events and cricket matches “,he added.

DG SBP said a state of the art international swimming complex has been

built here at Nishtar Park Sports complex which will host a number of national and international swimming events in coming months.

“This facility is only one of its kind in the country and foreign

experts from England who recently conducted swimming coaching camp here were very impressed to see the most modern swimming facilities under one roof”,he added.

He briefly threw light on equipping various hockey fields across the

province with plastic turfs and said by that way SBP is supplementing the efforts of Pakistan hockey federation for the revival of the game.

Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman said SBP is organizing coaches training

programme to equip the with modern coaching knowledge so that they could officiate in the Talent hunt programme in a professional way.

He said altogether 22 e-libraries are under construction,out of which

thirteen are near completion in the province and they will be ready later this year.

“It is a new concept and we are building them for providing latest

knowledge to the youth so that they could progress in different fields”,he added.

He said another achievement on the part of SBP was to undertake such

sports projects which were incomplete for past many years owing to various circumstances.

“Under the direction of CM Punjab we completed such sports facilities

in the province and we will soon be starting work on the incomplete squash complex close to the national hockey stadium “,he said,adding,”We will make it a modern squash where at facilities are available under one roof”.

To a question, he said the Nishtar Park sports complex has been

turned into a mini sports city where international standard facilities of swimming,indoor gymnasium,tennis courts are available and other sports facilities will also be added in due course of time.