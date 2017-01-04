CM says modern technology being used to curb crimes, terrorism

LAHORE, Jan 4 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said the provincial government had taken solid steps to improve law and order situation.

“Protection of life and property of people is top priority of the government, therefore, police should perform its duties efficiently for crushing criminal elements and special attention be paid to patrolling for checking street crimes,” he added.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting here to review in

detail overall law and order situation and steps being taken with

regard to implementation on national action plan in the province.

The Chief Minister said the government had not only taken solid

steps for the improvement of law and order but modern technology was also being used to curb crimes and terrorism. He said Dolphin Force had already been constituted for checking street crimes and Punjab was the first province where counter terrorism force had also been set up for eradicating terrorism.

He said Safe City Project had been launched in Lahore while this project

would be started in other six big cities of the province during

the current year. He said effective steps had been taken under National Action Plan for eradicating terrorism and extremism.

Shehbaz Sharif said law of ban on loud-speaker and literature containing religious hatred should be strictly implemented. He said steps being taken under national action plan had resulted in a considerable decrease in incidents of terrorism.

Secretary Home and Inspector General Police Punjab gave briefing

in connection with law and order situation and implementation on

national action plan.

Provincial Ministers Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Jahangir Khanzada, Special

Assistant Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Advisor Dr. Umer Saif, Chief Secretary and concerned officials

attended the meeting.