CM announces Rs 2m each for deceased, Rs 1m for injured

MULTAN, June 25 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs two million each for
families of the deceased and Rs one million each for the
injured of the oil-tanker incident.
During his visit to burn unit of Nishtar Hospital here
on Sunday to inquire after health of the injured of Ahmedpur
East oil-tanker incident, he expressed deep grief and sorrow
over the incident and extended his sympathies with the bereaved
families.
The chief minister said he himself and the Punjab government
would remain present with the injured till recovery of the
last one. He added that all possible resources would be
utilised for early recovery of the injured.
He directed officers concerned to ensure the best
medical facilities to the injured.
He said an enquiry of the incident would be conducted. He
lauded the Pakistan Army for sending air ambulances to shift the
injured to hospitals.
Later, the chief minister returned to Bahawalpur from Multan
and monitored the operation of shifting the injured to hospitals
of Lahore through C-130 aircraft.
He lauded the efforts of Pakistan Army and rescue departments
for shifting the injured to hospitals.
