Chinese delegation studying BRI calls for environmental Safeguards along CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):A delegation of experts from the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED) has met with key stakeholders connected with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and called for measures to ensure environmental safeguards along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), primarily CPEC in Pakistan as BRI’s first major initiative.

The delegation, hosted by IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) and coordinated by the Ministry of Climate Change was led by Art Hanson, CCICED International Chief Senior Advisor & Former Director Institute of Sustainable Development, Canada, and visiting Pakistan as part of a Special Policy Study that assesses the BRI in the context of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Aban Marker Kabraji and Art Hansen informed the participants about an overview of the study and purpose of delegation underscoring the need for environmental safeguards along the CPEC.

Stakeholders at the meeting hailed mainly from the Ministry of Climate Change, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, donors, embassies, IUCN members, civil society and Chinese private sector.

The meeting was chaired by Malik Amin Aslam, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change. The Advisor placed special emphasis on aligning the economic vision of BRI with that of the Government of Pakistan in order to improve energy efficiency and environmental governance along the route.