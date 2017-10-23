Chairman Dil Jan Foundation calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Chairman Dil Jan Foundation, Dil Jan Khan on Monday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the PM Office.
Dil Jan Khan informed the prime minister about services of the foundation in health and education sectors and helping the deserving people.
The prime minister appreciated the services of Dil Jan Foundation in social and economic sectors.
