BISP significantly contributing towards SDGs: Marvi

KOHAT, Oct 24 (APP):Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) MNA Marvi Memon Tuesday said BISP was contributing significantly towards achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on poverty, quality education and gender equality.

“BISP WeT is an investment in human capital development that would enable BISP beneficiary families to earn for themselves thus becoming self sufficient and self reliant,” she said while talking to the children enrolled under Waeela-e-Taleem (WeT) here.

She advised them to study with passion so that they become productive citizens of the country and contribute to its development and progress.

During her visit to two Government Primary Schools for boys and girls she checked their attendance record and basic facilities of the school and expressed her satisfaction.

The Chairperson was pleased to see Pashtu language being taught in schools. She said that mother tongues are our identity and pride and this rich heritage should be kept alive by taking adequate measures to transfer it to our future generations.

Chairperson BISP also attended a BBC (BISP Beneficiary Committee) meeting in which 25-30 women leaders participated. She said that mobilization through BBC women would bring a real empowerment revolution in the country. The women pledged that they would protect each others honor, stand up for the rights given by Islam, educate their children and would spend the stipend on the well being of their families.

BISP enrolls children aged 5-12 years under its WeT initiative into primary schools. Rs 250 per month are paid to the mothers of beneficiary children on compliance of 70 percent attendance through tablet based monitoring application.

BISP has enrolled 19,507 children in Kohat, 63,215 in Bannu, 116,491 in Charsadda, 13,529 in Haripur, 47,159 in Malaknd, 70,607 in Mansehra and 51,265 in Nowshera.

Later, the Minister attended a meeting of PML (N) workers led by District President Sher Khan. During the meeting, party organization and the political affairs of PML (N) in Kohat were discussed.