BISP introduces brand ambassadors for its various initiatives

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): The delegates of ‘Emerging Young Women

Leaders Congress’ Thursday visited Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters.

The purpose of the visit was to brainstorm the ways in which

young women leaders can collaborate with the BISP, a press release said.

These young women of substance who are already working in the

social development sector will act as brand ambassador for various

initiatives of the BISP with an aim to supplement the service delivery

and customer care of the organization.

The Emerging Young Women Leaders Congress organized by the

Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies brings together 25

emerging women leaders from across the country including Gilgit-

Baltistan, FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, and

Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It provides an opportunity for young women leaders to interact

with experienced women leaders to facilitate an advanced exchange of

fresh ideas, knowledge and experience of leadership building and

networking for women in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairperson BISP, Marvi Memon

said the BISP is a unique programme that would take you to the

poorest of the poor.

As BISP customer base is spread all across the country, the

young leaders can choose any area for community service.

She offered the platform of BISP Beneficiary Committee (BBCs)

to the Congress Members for the projects aimed at developing and

empowering of women.

President Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies Farhat Asif said

that working for the BISP would not only win recognition for the young leaders but help them in fulfilling their moral obligation towards the society.

The members of Women Leaders Congress took keen interest in

the BISP and offered their services for it.

During the course of discussion, it was decided to constitute

four sub committees dealing with different areas of cooperation with

the BISP.

The E-Commerce Committee will market the handicrafts made by

the BISP beneficiaries.

They will interact with the BISP beneficiaries and train them to

refine traditional craft fulfilling the modern customer needs in

global market.

Chairperson BISP told the participants that the BISP is going to

launch a book titled ‘The Story of BISP’ based on the real stories

of the BISP beneficiaries from each district of the country.

The stories will be in native language, Urdu and English. The

book would soon be available online, in print and in audio.

Women congress will project and disseminate the stories of

poor beneficiaries so that general public can become aware of the

conditions of the BISP beneficiaries and can understand the services

provided by the BISP.