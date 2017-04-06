BISP introduces brand ambassadors for its various initiatives

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): The delegates of ‘Emerging Young Women
Leaders Congress’ Thursday visited Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters.
The purpose of the visit was to brainstorm the ways in which
young women leaders can collaborate with the BISP, a press release said.
These young women of substance who are already working in the
social development sector will act as brand ambassador for various
initiatives of the BISP with an aim to supplement the service delivery
and customer care of the organization.
The Emerging Young Women Leaders Congress organized by the
Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies brings together 25
emerging women leaders from across the country including Gilgit-
Baltistan, FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, and
Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
It provides an opportunity for young women leaders to interact
with experienced women leaders to facilitate an advanced exchange of
fresh ideas, knowledge and experience of leadership building and
networking for women in Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, the chairperson BISP, Marvi Memon
said the BISP is a unique programme that would take you to the
poorest of the poor.
As BISP customer base is spread all across the country, the
young leaders can choose any area for community service.
She offered the platform of BISP Beneficiary Committee (BBCs)
to the Congress Members for the projects aimed at developing and
empowering of women.
President Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies Farhat Asif said
that working for the BISP would not only win recognition for the young leaders but help them in fulfilling their moral obligation towards the society.
The members of Women Leaders Congress took keen interest in
the BISP and offered their services for it.
During the course of discussion, it was decided to constitute
four sub committees dealing with different areas of cooperation with
the BISP.
The E-Commerce Committee will market the handicrafts made by
the BISP beneficiaries.
They will interact with the BISP beneficiaries and train them to
refine traditional craft fulfilling the modern customer needs in
global market.
Chairperson BISP told the participants that the BISP is going to
launch a book titled ‘The Story of BISP’ based on the real stories
of the BISP beneficiaries from each district of the country.
The stories will be in native language, Urdu and English. The
book would soon be available online, in print and in audio.
Women congress will project and disseminate the stories of
poor beneficiaries so that general public can become aware of the
conditions of the BISP beneficiaries and can understand the services
provided by the BISP.
