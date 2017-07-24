‘Bajwa’s appointment as SBP governor not violation of SBP Act’

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): The government on Monday clarified

that the appointment of Tariq Bajwa as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

governor was not a violation of the SBP Act 1956.

“With reference to the resolution reportedly tabled today in

the Senate of Pakistan regarding the appointment of Tariq Bajwa as

Governor State Bank of Pakistan, it is clarified that his

appointment is in no way in violation of the SBP Act 1956,” a

press release said.

Bajwa was appointed as SBP governor by the President of Pakistan

and he took charge of his office on July 17, 2017 after he retired

from civil service on reaching his superannuation age on June 18,

2017, it added.

It would be pertinent to mention here that in addition to

economists, bankers, chartered accountants etc., several civil

servants after retirement from service have been appointed as

SBP governor in the past.