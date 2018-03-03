Ayaz Sadiq assures of resolving textile industry issues

LAHORE, Mar 03 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

on Saturday assured the textile industry associations of help resolving

the issues relating to industry revival, and the energy price difference between Punjab and other provinces.

During his visit to All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) House, he added that meetings would be held with ministers concerned to have an early solution to the industry problems, while all the stakeholders would also be taken into to confidence. He hoped that the issue of the restoration of viability and growth of industry would

be resolved in the larger interest of the country and economic security.

APTMA Central Chairman Aamir Fayyaz, Group Leader Gohar Ejaz and representatives from all major associations, including APTMA, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association, Council of Power Looms Association, Pakistan Textile Exporters Association, All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association and Pakistan Sweater Exporters Association welcomed

him at the Association office.

Representatives of textile industry associations presented the

issues being faced by the Punjab-based textile industry to the NA

Speaker. They demanded for securing uniform energy price across the country.

Aamir Fayyaz said that an early resolution of the industry issues

would enable prospective investors to undertake investment initiatives

to produce exportable surplus to double the exports.

The textile industry leadership said the prevailing difference in

the energy price in Punjab was more than double to the energy price

for mills in other provinces. All the manufacturing units of spinning, weaving, dyeing, readymade garments, hosiery, towel and other sectors

were becoming redundant, he said, asserting that backward and forward linkages and allied sectors of the textile industry were facing

problems.

Gohar Ejaz pointed out that textile industry in Punjab was paying Rs1300 per MMBTU for RLNG against Rs 600 per MMBTU in other provinces. Similarly, the imposition of Rs 3.60 per kWh electricity surcharge in

the electricity bills was being charged which could not be passed on

to the buyers in the international marketplace. He said the business equation in Punjab was being distorted, leading to the closure of mills

in every sector of the industry.

Representatives from other textile industry value added associations said the textile industry, as a matter of fact, had become un-competitive both within the country as well as the region.