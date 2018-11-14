ANF burns 6980.35 kg narcotics

LAHORE, Nov 14 (APP):Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), in a ceremony, burned 6980.35 kg narcotics at Punjab Rangers School, Burki Road here on Wednesday.

The ANF set on fire 598.670 kilogram heroin, 5,848.453 kg hashish, 246.701 kg opium, 38.391 kg

amphetamines, 6,1043 bottles of liquor, 1,095 morphine injections, 246.701 kg marijuana and 1.434 kg cocaine which were seized during 2018.