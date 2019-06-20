BEIJING, June 20 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China Masood Khalid said that the relationship between Pakistan and China was based on mutual respect, which had enabled it to withstand the vicissitudes of history and grow continually irrespective of international and regional developments.

Addressing an event to launch the book titled ‘You and Us Volume-II’ organized by the Embassy of Pakistan here, he highlighted that this unshakable trust and understanding between the two countries was the hallmark of our relationship.