AJK PM leads awareness walk against dengue

MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime

Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan along with Minister Health

Dr. Najeeb Naqi Tuesday led a walk organized by Health department

to create awareness among masses about precautionary measures

to prevent dengue fever.

The walk started from upper Ada, middle of the city, and culminated

at old civil secretariat after marching on different roads. The AJK Prime Minister and Minister for Health distributed pamphlets among people

about precautionary measures.

The walk was largely attended by citizens, members of civil

societies, officials of health departments, media persons

and civil society.