7th round of Pak-Turkey FTA negotiation a milestone to final agreement

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP): The seventh round of negotiations on

Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Turkey was milestone to reach the final agreement.

Secretary Ministry of Commerce Younas Dhaga led Pakistan’s

delegation in negotiation on FTA between Pakistan and Turkey.

Pakistan and Turkey had discussed the specific sectors

including textile sector during the negotiation, a senior official

of Ministry of Commerce told APP here.

He said the two sides had exchanged provisional lists for a

final agreement in round of negotiation.

Pakistan and Turkey’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be

signed on August 14, for enhancing the bilateral trade between two

countries.

“Pakistan’s trade balance with Turkey remained positive until

2011,however, it started decreasing since 2011, when additional

duties on various commodities were imposed by the two countries,” he

said.

The official said the two sides carrying discussions on

agreement on goods, services and investment.

After signing of new FTA with Turkey, both the countries, gain

will be able to improve their trade balance, he added.

The official said that Pakistan will get market space in agriculture

and pharmaceutical sector in Turkey.

He said that Pakistan’s major imports from Turkey include

manmade textiles, towels, steel structure, tanning and plastic

chemicals, processed milk and whey.

Whereas, he said the country’s major exports to Turkey are

denim PET, ethanol, cotton yarn, fabric and rice, garments, leather,

carpets, surgical instruments, sports good, chemicals.