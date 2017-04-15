6,496.13 acres railway land leased out in last three years

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): Pakistan Railways has leased out many

as 6496.13 acres railway land for various purposes, including

premium shops, stacking, agriculture and parking stands during last

three years from January, 2014 to December, 2016.

As many as 470 acres land was leased out in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, 5,133 acres in Punjab, 833 in Sindh and 59 acres in

Balochistan, an official in the Ministry told APP.

He pointed out that Pakistan Railway had earned Rs 4,653.917

million in last three years (2013-2016) as compared to Rs 1,578.136

million in previous three years (2010-2013).

“The policy of the present government is to maximize the use

of surplus railway land through short term and medium term leasing

instead of outright sale or long term leasing,” he added.

He said the leasing of railway lands for various purposes,

therefore, was an ongoing process and would be actively perused

specially for agricultural purposes.

In addition, some potential sites for commercial exploitation

had also been identified, which would be put to open auction in

phases, he added.