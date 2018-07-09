55th progress review meeting of CPEC on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):The 55th progress review meeting on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects would be held here on July 10 (Tuesday), to take stock of developmental work on different energy and infrastructure development projects under CPEC.

The meeting would be held at Ministry of Planning Development and Reform with Minister for Planning Development and Reform Dr Shamshad Akhtar in the chair, said a press release issued by the Ministry here Monday.

The representatives and senior officials from the line ministries will brief the Minister on the progress of the projects being accomplished under their ministries. The agenda will follow comprehensive presentations by the Board of investment, Ministry of Communication and National Highway Authority, Ministry of Maritimes affairs and Gawdar ports authority.

The Aviation Division, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Energy, Government of Baluchistan and Gawdar Development Authority would also brief the meeting about the progress of different developmental projects in their respective ministries under CPEC.