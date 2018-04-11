3.96 mln Azerbaijani cast votes with 74.51% turn out

BAKU, Apr 11 (APP):The voting process of Azerbaijan presidential election completed here Wednesday, registering turn out of 74.51 per cent across the country.

There were 5.314 million registered voters, out of which 3.956 used their right of vote.

During visits to different polling station, it had been witnessed that people were standing in queues and waiting for their turn to cast votes.

As per details, eight candidates were contesting the election but the most potential candidate was the incumbent president Ilham Aliev.

The voting in different polling stations was still continuing and unofficial result of the election was expected to be announced after mid night.

Meanwhile, Head of Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov said in a statement that voting process was held in a free atmosphere and in accordance with requirements of law.

In general, the Central Election Commission had not received any official information of any violation of law during the election period and the voting.

However, in social media some forces who are interested in casting a shadow on democratic and transparent elections (Meydan TV and some subjects who are interested in spreading its information)

disseminate false information that are not true and are not based on the facts.

Some examples include reports in reference to the observer Ali Zeynalov that ballot boxes in polling

stations No 5, 6 and 7 of Yasamal Constituencies No. 17 do not meet standards, some Commission members are receiving orders from higher authorities, ballot stuffing, etc.

However in fact, this person did not observe the voting in any of those polling stations or in the

constituency as a whole.

The fact that a school No 52 is located in the constituency No 15, the location of precincts No 5, 6

and 7 of constituency No 17 in that school, claiming that violations were committed in the No 57 Hajigabul-Kurdamir election constituency despite the absence of this constituency, and creating obstacles on behalf of anonymous observers are of this kind.

The CEC stated that the goal of such internet resources and social networking profiles disseminating false information aims to overshadow free, democratic and fair presidential election in Azerbaijan and mislead international and local observers.

It is impossible to take seriously such disinformation while there are more than 60,000 local and

international observers acting without any hindrance and 1000 webcams providing the possibility of direct online monitoring.

The CEC underlined that it will take necessary steps to implement all measures to protect the rights of voters in Azerbaijan, to prevent possible violations and eliminate their consequences.