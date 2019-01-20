Zalmay Khalilzad concludes four-day visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Special Representative of the United States of America for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad Sunday concluded his four-day visit to Pakistan from January 17-20, 2019 to follow up on the discussions held in December.

During the visit, Special Representative Khalilzad met Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tahmina Janjua, Chief of the Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and members of the diplomatic corps in the federal capital, said a statement issued by the US Embassy here.

During the consultations, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advance the Afghan peace process.

Ambassador Khalilzad highlighted that all countries in the region would benefit from peace in Afghanistan.