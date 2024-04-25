Ahsan Iqbal chairs CPEC JWGs, 13th JCC review-meeting

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a review-meeting of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Joint Working Groups (CPEC-JWGs) and the 13th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC).

The meeting, attended among others by Secretary Ministry of Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Additional Secretary Kamran Rehman Khan and senior officials, reviewed the progress on the recommendations made during the 12th JCC and JWGs held last year.

The minister was briefed on the preparations for the 13th JCC and the progress on projects such as ML-1, Karakoram Highway Phase-2 Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob and Karachi Circular Railway.

Ahsan Iqbal informed the meeting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon visit China to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

He directed the officials concerned to finalize a strategy to ensure fast-track implementation on Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and other agreements on priority basis.

The minister warned that no hurdles in the implementation of CPEC agreements would be tolerated, directing the officials concerned to ensure regular meetings of the JWGs.

He also asked the relevant ministries to ensure participation in the decision-making process and to prepare a solid agenda for the 13th JCC.