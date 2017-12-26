Youm-e-Quaid commemorates at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):A solemn ceremony was held at the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, to commemorate the 141st birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. All officers and staff members participated in the ceremony, says a press release received from New Delhi here Tuesday.

As part of the proceedings, a young student from the Pakistan High Commission School delivered a speech on Jinnah’s inspiring role in the struggle for Pakistan.

Deputy High Commissioner read out the message of President Mamnoon Hussain issued in connection with the Quaid’s birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood extended felicitations on Youm-e-Quaid. He stated that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was one of those leaders in South Asia who changed the course of history. The Quaid’s vision, foresight, inspiring leadership, and impeccable character were his greatest strengths, which led to the successful culmination of the Pakistan movement. The High Commissioner added that the Quaid’s vision for Pakistan was of a democratic, economically-strong, stable, tolerant, and modern welfare state.

Throughout his life, the Quaid emphasized unity, faith and discipline, and his dictum “peace within, peace without” has remained the state’s guiding principle. The High Commissioner stressed that the best tribute we, as Pakistanis, could pay to the Quaid was to follow his principles and continue our efforts to fully realize his vision for Pakistan. The High Commission also organized an exhibition of books on the life and achievements of Quaid-e-Azam.

Besides Quran Khawani for esal-e-sawab of the Quaid’s soul, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.