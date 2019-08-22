Yemen will face severe aid cuts without new funds soon, warns UN

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 22 (APP):The U.N. humanitarian operation in Yemen is rapidly running out of money and will soon have to reduce food rations to 12 million people and shutter life-saving programmes, if donors do not make good on pledges.

“We are desperate for the funds that were promised,” Lise Grande, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, said in a statement Wednesday. “When money doesn’t come, people die.”

Only three of the U.N.’s 34 major humanitarian programmes in Yemen are funded for this year.

The humanitarian crisis is the result of more than four years of fighting between a Saudi Arabian-led coalition in support of Yemen’s government against Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels, who seized the presidential palace and forced the president to resign.