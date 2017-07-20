Work underway to enhance players fitness, mental toughness: NCA head coach

LAHORE, July 20 (APP): Head coach of the National Cricket Academy,

former test cricketer Mushtaq Ahmad said on Thursday that greater emphasis is being laid to enhance players fitness and mental toughness in the high performance camp here at the NCA.

“It is a very important venture (camp) as the coaches are working on

different aspects of the game even basics of the game which will never change besides focusing on improving players fitness and mental toughness which help them in becoming great cricketers at international level,” he told the media here while giving his input on the first two-week training of the ten week-long camp.

Mustaq said the prime objective is to increase the effort level of the

players so that they should perform in pressure situations at international level while pushing themselves for achieving set targets.

“If a player has the capacity to run for five kilometers, we are

motivating him through various physical drills to take his effort level to seven kilometers and definitely this capacity building will be an added advantage for him in his international cricket career,” said the former test spinner.

“Players are working in the gym as well as they are running on road and

in the Punjab stadium to get the experience of running at different fields, both soft and solid,” he said adding “By that way they will be adjusting themselves at different natures of the grounds while playing cricket as Australian, England and other cricket playing countries grounds which are quite different in comparison with each other being soft or solid.”

NCA head coach termed the long duration camp a modern cricket design to sharpen in the skills and bettering techniques of the players to a required level of the competitive cricket.

“We want to remove the inner fear factor of the players while they play

cricket to showcase their talent to the maximum level, getting rid of the feelings that are not capable of achieving set targets,” he asserted.

Mushtaq praised the interest and keenness of the camp trainees and said they (players) themselves are of the view that after initial training there is visible improvement in their physical fitness and mental toughness.

“Modern-day cricket requires a lot from a players, the best of his

abilities, his top fitness and they are the components which will lead them to excellence in their cricket careers,” he said adding “NCA is up to this task to encourage the players to learn basic and finer points of the game to serve the game in a better way and to become useful part of the national squads in due course of time.”