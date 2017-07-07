We learned a lot from ICC Women’s WC: Sana Mir

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): Skipper Sana Mir believes Pakistan team have learned a lot from the ICC Women’s World Cup but needs to build on that experience.

Although not mathematically eliminated, Pakistan’s chances of progressing are slim in the World Cup, but Sana feels the team has

learned a lot so far, said a press release issued here.

She said “we may not have had the best tournament so far but we

need to enjoy it. “We only qualified for the tournament a few months

ago so just being here is an achievement in itself and I think we

are better than we have shown so far,” she said.

“What is very important is that we are able to bat out the 50

overs like we did against Australia. We need the young girls who are

playing in the future to get an opportunity to face the best bowlers

in the world. This is a learning curve for the newcomers.”

She said “we started very well with the ball against all the

big teams so we are not afraid of playing New Zealand in Saturday’s

clash.

“I think with the kind of attitude and consistency we’re

showing with our bowling, particularly early on, we can hurt New

Zealand,” he said.

A big win over the West Indies pushed New Zealand back into

the top four after four games at the Women’s World Cup but captain

Suzie Bates knows that every game is crucial.

The White Ferns responded to the defeat against Australia in

the best possible fashion, hammering West Indies by eight wickets

and chasing down a target of 151 in less than 20 overs.

That was enough to leapfrog South Africa in the points table,

and with the game between the sides having been washed out earlier

in the tournament, their battle for a place in the last four could

come down to net run-rate.

While New Zealand cannot focus solely on run-rate, Bates

admits it could yet be crucial to her side’s chances of progression.