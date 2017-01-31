ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and
Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said efficient use
of water resources is pivotal as water is the key to our survival.
He said this while addressing the participants at the
launching ceremony of the Australian Water Programme under the
Sustainable Development Initiative Program (SDIP).
“Water management and productivity is a simple integrated
approach by building strong linkages among farmers, academia,
research and policy makers,” he said.
The minister said the efforts of the PCRWR were appreciable in
this regard that as they were starting a mobile message service
“Irrigation Advisory Messaging” to contact and guide 7000 farmers
across the country regarding irrigation water management.
The federal minister was sharing the achievements of the focal
organization PCRWR in Pakistan who would look after this water
management programme in collaboration with Australia.
The government had invested heavily for the provision
of subsidies on improving agriculture, renewable energy options and
high efficiency irrigation systems at farm level, he said.
Rana Tanveer Hussain also appreciated the Australian
government for their support of water programme for Pakistan as part
of collaboration between the two countries and looking forward for
many more initiatives by the Australian government for the benefit
of our people.
Among the dignitaries, Australian High Commissioner Margarete Adamson, representatives from AUS-AID programme Pakistan, Chairman PARC, Director General PCRWR attended the ceremony.
Water resources efficient use is pivotal: Rana Tanveer
ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and