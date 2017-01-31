Water resources efficient use is pivotal: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and

Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said efficient use

of water resources is pivotal as water is the key to our survival.

He said this while addressing the participants at the

launching ceremony of the Australian Water Programme under the

Sustainable Development Initiative Program (SDIP).

“Water management and productivity is a simple integrated

approach by building strong linkages among farmers, academia,

research and policy makers,” he said.

The minister said the efforts of the PCRWR were appreciable in

this regard that as they were starting a mobile message service

“Irrigation Advisory Messaging” to contact and guide 7000 farmers

across the country regarding irrigation water management.

The federal minister was sharing the achievements of the focal

organization PCRWR in Pakistan who would look after this water

management programme in collaboration with Australia.

The government had invested heavily for the provision

of subsidies on improving agriculture, renewable energy options and

high efficiency irrigation systems at farm level, he said.

Rana Tanveer Hussain also appreciated the Australian

government for their support of water programme for Pakistan as part

of collaboration between the two countries and looking forward for

many more initiatives by the Australian government for the benefit

of our people.

Among the dignitaries, Australian High Commissioner Margarete Adamson, representatives from AUS-AID programme Pakistan, Chairman PARC, Director General PCRWR attended the ceremony.