War against terror to continue: Mohsin Ranjha

SARGODHA,Feb 22 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said terrorism will soon be contained and the fight will continue till extermination of terrorists.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony for Sui gas supply in chak 67 SB Kotmomin (NA-65) on Wednesday, the Parliamentary Secretary strongly condemned the terrorists attack on courts of Charsadda and said terrorists were attacking soft targets and killing innocent people, adding that the perpetrators involved in such heinous acts will face the justice.

Ranjha said that people of NA-65 were indebted to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for releasing special funds of Rs. 720 million for the provision of basic facilities,including electrification and Sui Gas

for the people of far off areas.

MPA Mian Manazir Ali Ranjha, Haji Naseem Akhtar Ch. Riaz Gondal also addressed the ceremony.