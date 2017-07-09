Video song of Shaz Khan launched

LAHORE, July 9 (APP): A video song of prominent singer
Shaz Khan was launched by famous recording company
EMI here on Sunday .
Talking to APP, Chief Operating Officer of EMI Zeshan
Chaudhry said the song was about the spirit of independence.
He said Shaz Khan had earlier released a number of video
songs with the help of different music directors.
He hoped the song “Main Oran Hun” would get popularity
in the public.

