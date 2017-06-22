Video carrying confessional statement of Indian Navy Commander Kulbushan released

RAWALPINDI June 22 (APP): Inter Services Public Relations Wednesday released a video carrying confessional statement of Indian Naval officer Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav who has been charged with espionage by the Field Court Martial General and has filed mercy petition before Chief of Army Staff.

The transcript of the second confessional statement of Commander Jadhev is as: “I am Commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav.

Number 41558 Zulu of the Indian Navy.

“I am a commissioned officer in the Indian Navy. And my alias name

was Hussain Mubarak Patel. And I was basically; I’d visited Karachi

on 2 occasions in 2005 and 2006 for basic intelligence gathering on

Naval installations and subsequent detail. Basically gathering

information on the landing sites around Karachi and various naval

vessels or whatever I could gather about the navy.

“The RAW officials had started sniffing that the Modi government

will be in power by 2014. So I was inducted and my services were

handed over to Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). And the aim was to see that all the activities around the Mekran Coast and Karachi and

Balochistan Interior. Turbat and Quetta were to be organized and

nicely coordinated.

“Subsequently, me along with Anil Kumar had a meeting with Alok

Joshi. Where in the plans and the finalization of the activities

along the Mekran Coast and Karachi were finalized. I was stationed

in Chahbahar, The Iranian Port City under a fictitious name “Hussein

Mubarak Patel” and I was running a business there “Kaminda Trading

company”.

It was a discreet non embassy based operation exclusively

meant to conduct meetings with Baloch insurgents and terrorists. The

aim of these meetings was always to see that the Aims and the

Targets of RAW to conduct the various terrorist activities within

Balochistan are conveyed properly to the insurgents and any kinds of

requirements of them are conveyed back to the RAW officials.

“My purpose of this time visit to Pakistan was to establish and meet

the basic leadership of Baloch sub nationals, the BLA or the BRA and

establish and Infiltrate around 30 to 40 RAW operatives along the

Mekran Coast for Operations along with Baloch sub nationals and

miscreants or Terrorists.

“The aim was to have RAW operatives on field so that they could

facilitate and help the Baloch sub nationals in carrying out

precision targets to be carried out. Precision, I would say sort of

a military sort of a connection to the entire Operation.

“Balochistan doesn’t have a movement on the sea, so the aim was to

raise within the Baloch sub nationals a sea front, so that the

activities could be properly coordinated from the sea side and

subsequently taken on further inwards, may be Quetta or Turbat or

maybe interiors of various places.

“The subsequent activities which were then handed over by RAW when

I subsequently started working for Research and analysis wing, the

main aim was focused to Balochistan and the Karachi region. The idea

was to see to it that the sub nationals with in this region were

facilitated and supported financially and with arms and Ammunition,

weapons and some kind of maybe man and material movement also across the coast.

“So me being a naval officer I was given the task of seeing that how

they could be landed across the Mekran coast, between Gwadar, Jewani

or whichever suitable points were there across this belt. And the

main ideology beyond this was that the economic and the various

activities which go along the CPEC region between Gwadar and China

had to be distorted and disrupted and some destabilized so that the

aim was to just basically raise the level of insurgency within

Balochistan and the Karachi region.

“Research and Analysis Wing through Mr Anil Kumar has been abetting

and financing and sponsoring a lot of activities within Balochistan

and Sindh. The entire Hundi and Hawala operations are undertaken

from Delhi and Mumbai via Dubai into Pakistan and during one such

important transaction was the 40,000 dollars which was transferred

to Baloch sub Nationals via Dubai. Also the finances which are

coming into Balochistan and Sindh for various anti National

activities are coming through consulates in Jalalabad and Kandhar

and the Consulate in Zahidan. These are very important consulates

which are used by Research and Analysis Wing to transfer dollars

into the Balochistan movement.

“And one such instance was where I was directly involved and I was

observing the transaction was when 40,000 Dollars were recently

transferred from India via Dubai to one such Baloch National

operative within Pakistan.

“Research and Analysis Wing and Mr Anil Kumar on behalf of RAW had

been sponsoring regularly the various terrorist activities within

Pakistan. Especially Hazara Muslims, Shia Muslims who move around on

pilgrimage between Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan were basically to

be targeted and killed. They were already being done, it was being

done but the level had to be raised to the very high level so that

the movement completely stops.

“Then the targets on various workers of FWO who were conducting

construction of various roads within Balochistan and the third major

activity was the IED attacks which were being carried out by the

Baloch sub nationals within Quetta, Turbat or various other cities

of Balochistan.They were being directly sponsored by RAW.

“Mr Anil Kumar has been sponsoring sectarian violence across Sindh

and Balochistan and also sponsoring various assassinations across

this same region so that instability or some kind of fear is set

into the mindsets of the people of Pakistan, and in one such process

SSP Chaudhary was assassinated. This was a direct mention by Mr Anil

Kumar to me.

“The various financing which subsequently happened for the TTP and

various other Afghan anti Pakistani terrorist groups led to the

attack by TTP on one of the Mehran Naval Bases in which a lot of

damage was cost to the Pakistani Navy. Other sort of radar

installation attack, the Sui pipeline gas attack, then attacks on

civilian bus Stations where some I suppose Pakistani Nationals were

being targeted by Sub Nationals and murdered and massacred so that

a sort of disruption in the CPEC is done that was being funded and

directly supported by Mr Anil Kumar. He wanted it to be raised to

the next level so that complete disruption and complete stoppage of

the Economic corridor between Gwadar and China is achieved.

“One of the operations which was being planned by RAW officials

along with Baloch insurgents was a military style attack on Zahidan

Pakistani consulate. The aim was to either attack it with a grenade

or some kind of RPG or IED attack or then try to harm the consulate

General or some kind of vicious attack on the Pakistani consulate in

Zahidan. It was being militarily planned, the RAW officials were

involved in Iran and the Baloch Sub Nationals who were supposed to

carry out the attack or facilitate the entire process were being

involved and I was well aware of the plan which was being conducted

and how it was being planned.

“RAW was sponsoring the setting up of the modern website, a new

website which was being already run through Nepal which the

Balochistan movement was carrying on, on the Cyber world and the

creation of the website, the previous maintenance of the already

existing website was being handled by the Research and Analysis wing

from Nepal, Kathmandu which was luring people from within Pakistan

for various activities to be carried out in the future.

“This time while crossing over into Pakistan I travelled all the way

from Chahbahar in a private Taxi along with Rakesh to the Iranian

Pakistan border near Sarawan. From wherein I crossed into Pakistan

along with Baloch Sub Nationals and after about an hour or so I was

apprehended by the Pakistani authorities in Pakistan.

“Basically the movement into Pakistan for me was, I was on a visa

and official visa in Iran and I was moving with my passports so I

carried my passports with till the border almost so that if Iranian

authorities or Iranian people who are about to check me or I am

stopped or checked I should have a legitimate reason for movement

with in Iran and my subsequent movement into Pakistan and then

backwards. While I was not intending to having being caught so on my

movement backwards again I would have had a legitimate reason to go

about, With that passport with the legitimate visa of Iran.

“During my judicial proceedings which were held under the field

General court martial, I was accorded a defense council by the

officials here which were conducting the entire proceedings.

“Today I genuinely after the time having spent in Pakistan I feel

very ashamed and I genuinely seek pardon of the acts and sins and

crimes I have committed here against the Nation and the people of

Pakistan.”