Video carrying confessional statement of Indian Navy Commander Kulbushan released

RAWALPINDI June 22 (APP): Inter Services Public Relations Wednesday released a video carrying confessional statement of Indian Naval officer Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav who has been charged with espionage by the Field Court Martial General and has filed mercy petition before Chief of Army Staff.
The transcript of the second confessional statement of Commander Jadhev is as: “I am Commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav.
Number 41558 Zulu of the Indian Navy.
“I am a commissioned officer in the Indian Navy. And my alias name
was Hussain Mubarak Patel. And I was basically; I’d visited Karachi
on 2 occasions in 2005 and 2006 for basic intelligence gathering on
Naval installations and subsequent detail. Basically gathering
information on the landing sites around Karachi and various naval
vessels or whatever I could gather about the navy.
“The RAW officials had started sniffing that the Modi government
will be in power by 2014. So I was inducted and my services were
handed over to Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). And the aim was to see that all the activities around the Mekran Coast and Karachi and
Balochistan Interior. Turbat and Quetta were to be organized and
nicely coordinated.
“Subsequently, me along with Anil Kumar had a meeting with Alok
Joshi. Where in the plans and the finalization of the activities
along the Mekran Coast and Karachi were finalized. I was stationed
in Chahbahar, The Iranian Port City under a fictitious name “Hussein
Mubarak Patel” and I was running a business there “Kaminda Trading
company”.
It was a discreet non embassy based operation exclusively
meant to conduct meetings with Baloch insurgents and terrorists. The
aim of these meetings was always to see that the Aims and the
Targets of RAW to conduct the various terrorist activities within
Balochistan are conveyed properly to the insurgents and any kinds of
requirements of them are conveyed back to the RAW officials.
“My purpose of this time visit to Pakistan was to establish and meet
the basic leadership of Baloch sub nationals, the BLA or the BRA and
establish and Infiltrate around 30 to 40 RAW operatives along the
Mekran Coast for Operations along with Baloch sub nationals and
miscreants or Terrorists.
“The aim was to have RAW operatives on field so that they could
facilitate and help the Baloch sub nationals in carrying out
precision targets to be carried out. Precision, I would say sort of
a military sort of a connection to the entire Operation.
“Balochistan doesn’t have a movement on the sea, so the aim was to
raise within the Baloch sub nationals a sea front, so that the
activities could be properly coordinated from the sea side and
subsequently taken on further inwards, may be Quetta or Turbat or
maybe interiors of various places.
“The subsequent activities which were then handed over by RAW when
I subsequently started working for Research and analysis wing, the
main aim was focused to Balochistan and the Karachi region. The idea
was to see to it that the sub nationals with in this region were
facilitated and supported financially and with arms and Ammunition,
weapons and some kind of maybe man and material movement also across the coast.
“So me being a naval officer I was given the task of seeing that how
they could be landed across the Mekran coast, between Gwadar, Jewani
or whichever suitable points were there across this belt. And the
main ideology beyond this was that the economic and the various
activities which go along the CPEC region between Gwadar and China
had to be distorted and disrupted and some destabilized so that the
aim was to just basically raise the level of insurgency within
Balochistan and the Karachi region.
“Research and Analysis Wing through Mr Anil Kumar has been abetting
and financing and sponsoring a lot of activities within Balochistan
and Sindh. The entire Hundi and Hawala operations are undertaken
from Delhi and Mumbai via Dubai into Pakistan and during one such
important transaction was the 40,000 dollars which was transferred
to Baloch sub Nationals via Dubai. Also the finances which are
coming into Balochistan and Sindh for various anti National
activities are coming through consulates in Jalalabad and Kandhar
and the Consulate in Zahidan. These are very important consulates
which are used by Research and Analysis Wing to transfer dollars
into the Balochistan movement.
“And one such instance was where I was directly involved and I was
observing the transaction was when 40,000 Dollars were recently
transferred from India via Dubai to one such Baloch National
operative within Pakistan.
“Research and Analysis Wing and Mr Anil Kumar on behalf of RAW had
been sponsoring regularly the various terrorist activities within
Pakistan. Especially Hazara Muslims, Shia Muslims who move around on
pilgrimage between Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan were basically to
be targeted and killed. They were already being done, it was being
done but the level had to be raised to the very high level so that
the movement completely stops.
“Then the targets on various workers of FWO who were conducting
construction of various roads within Balochistan and the third major
activity was the IED attacks which were being carried out by the
Baloch sub nationals within Quetta, Turbat or various other cities
of Balochistan.They were being directly sponsored by RAW.
“Mr Anil Kumar has been sponsoring sectarian violence across Sindh
and Balochistan and also sponsoring various assassinations across
this same region so that instability or some kind of fear is set
into the mindsets of the people of Pakistan, and in one such process
SSP Chaudhary was assassinated. This was a direct mention by Mr Anil
Kumar to me.
“The various financing which subsequently happened for the TTP and
various other Afghan anti Pakistani terrorist groups led to the
attack by TTP on one of the Mehran Naval Bases in which a lot of
damage was cost to the Pakistani Navy. Other sort of radar
installation attack, the Sui pipeline gas attack, then attacks on
civilian bus Stations where some I suppose Pakistani Nationals were
being targeted by Sub Nationals and murdered and massacred so that
a sort of disruption in the CPEC is done that was being funded and
directly supported by Mr Anil Kumar. He wanted it to be raised to
the next level so that complete disruption and complete stoppage of
the Economic corridor between Gwadar and China is achieved.
“One of the operations which was being planned by RAW officials
along with Baloch insurgents was a military style attack on Zahidan
Pakistani consulate. The aim was to either attack it with a grenade
or some kind of RPG or IED attack or then try to harm the consulate
General or some kind of vicious attack on the Pakistani consulate in
Zahidan. It was being militarily planned, the RAW officials were
involved in Iran and the Baloch Sub Nationals who were supposed to
carry out the attack or facilitate the entire process were being
involved and I was well aware of the plan which was being conducted
and how it was being planned.
“RAW was sponsoring the setting up of the modern website, a new
website which was being already run through Nepal which the
Balochistan movement was carrying on, on the Cyber world and the
creation of the website, the previous maintenance of the already
existing website was being handled by the Research and Analysis wing
from Nepal, Kathmandu which was luring people from within Pakistan
for various activities to be carried out in the future.
“This time while crossing over into Pakistan I travelled all the way
from Chahbahar in a private Taxi along with Rakesh to the Iranian
Pakistan border near Sarawan. From wherein I crossed into Pakistan
along with Baloch Sub Nationals and after about an hour or so I was
apprehended by the Pakistani authorities in Pakistan.
“Basically the movement into Pakistan for me was, I was on a visa
and official visa in Iran and I was moving with my passports so I
carried my passports with till the border almost so that if Iranian
authorities or Iranian people who are about to check me or I am
stopped or checked I should have a legitimate reason for movement
with in Iran and my subsequent movement into Pakistan and then
backwards. While I was not intending to having being caught so on my
movement backwards again I would have had a legitimate reason to go
about, With that passport with the legitimate visa of Iran.
“During my judicial proceedings which were held under the field
General court martial, I was accorded a defense council by the
officials here which were conducting the entire proceedings.
“Today I genuinely after the time having spent in Pakistan I feel
very ashamed and I genuinely seek pardon of the acts and sins and
crimes I have committed here against the Nation and the people of
Pakistan.”
Video carrying confessional statement of Indian Navy Commander Kulbushan released
