Uzma summits Rush Peak

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Pakistani female mountaineer Uzma Yousaf has become the first female mountaineer to summit the 5098 meter Rush Peak, Gilgit-Baltistan in winter.

Uzma started her expedition on February 2 and waved Pakistani

flag on summit of Rush Peak on February 8. “The whole expedition I performed was on my own. I got no financial or any other facilitation from anyone,” she told APP.

She also termed Pakistan a safe country for foreign mountaineers to visit here.

Talking about her Rush Peak summit, she said we started on February 5 from Hoper Glacier (Bualtar Glacier) and set our camp after crossing second Glacier Barpur. The base camp was setup at “Rush Lake”, one of the world’s highest alpine lakes and then we continued with our summit.

Uzma said “our women have great potential and can perform any task”.