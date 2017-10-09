Usman replaces Amir in five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka

LAHORE, Oct 09 (APP):The National Selection Committee, headed by Inzamam ul Haq, has named fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari as a replacement for the fast bowler Mohammad Amir in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

“Amir has been ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a stress-related injury in the right shin”,said a spokesman of Pakistan Cricket Board here on Monday.