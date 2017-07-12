USF Co Board of Directors meeting held

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP): Universal Service Fund Company (USF
Co) 53rd Board of Directors meeting was convened Wednesday here at
the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom.
The Chairperson, Board of Directors, USF Co and the Minister
of State for IT & Telecom Anusha Rahman chaired the meeting in
which an overview of the main efforts and development of
telecommunication services in un-served and under-served areas
across Pakistan by USF were taken in to the view, said a press
release issued here.
On the management proposal relating to coverage of coverage
gaps and underserved areas embedded within the covered areas through the small lots project. The board directed USF management to meet the Telecom operators through PTA and collect the data of those
underserved areas where broadband services are not available yet
and bring Data of those pockets (which are devoid of broadband
services) to the board and then board will decide the policy
measures to address the services issue of such areas.
The Board of Directors approved the Annual Budget of USF Co
for the Financial Year 2017-2018 which is approximately Rs. 14 billion.
This budget predominately goes to Broadband for Sustainable
development Project serving majority of the un-served/underserved
areas in FATA, KPK and Baluchistan provinces as well as allocations
for fiber optic connectivity in KPK. Other important matters
significantly related administration and projects were also
deliberated as included in the budget.
The budget ensures optimal spending allocation for on going
and major planned projects under special projects including ICT for
girls and ICT for MSMEs.
Board members including the Secretary IT Rizwan Bashir Khan,
Member Telecom Mudassar Hussain, Chairman PTA Dr. Ismail Shah, VP
ISPs Azfar Manzoor, President and CEO PTCL Daniel Ritz and the
senior management of USF Co also attended the meeting.
