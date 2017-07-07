US says Middle East crisis stalemated, fear could drag on for months

WASHINGTON, July 7 (APP): The US State Department has

acknowledged that the Middle East diplomatic crisis has hit a

stalemate that could intensify and drag on for months, but

hoped that the shared goal of fighting terrorism will bring

them together eventually.

At a briefing at the State Department, spokesperson

Heather Nauert said the United States was becoming increasingly

concerned about the ongoing situation involving Qatar and GCC

countries that began a month ago.

“We’ve become increasingly concerned that that dispute is

at an impasse at this point. We believe that this could

potentially drag on for weeks; it could drag on for months;

it could possibly even intensify,” she added.

On Wednesday, President Trump spoke to President Abdel

Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt and discussed the ongoing dispute

between Qatar and its Arab neighbours. He called on the

all parties to negotiate ‘constructively’ to resolve the

dispute.

Early this week, President Trump also spoke separately

with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown

Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, and Emir

Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar.

Ms. Nauert, the State Department spokesperson, told the

briefing that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been very

engaged and has made himself available to all sides of this

issue. “We continue to stay in close contact with all of them

and will continue to do so.”

She appreciated the efforts by Kuwait to try to mediate

the dispute and said that the United States believed that the

fight against terrorism was something that will bring all

these countries together eventually.

Answering a question about the announcement by the Israeli

government about new settlements in East Jerusalem, she said that

the US government views the continuation of unrestrained settlement

activity as an obstacle to an eventual peace process.

Referring to the recent visit by Jared Kushner, President’s

so-in-law and his senior adviser to Israel and Palestine, she

said that there will be more such visits to resolve the lingering

crisis, but added that the US position on the settlement activity

has not changed. She said that the settlement activity “can be an

obstacle to peace and we continue to make that a priority.”