NEW YORK, June 27 (APP): The image of the United States is in
sharp decline across the world under the leadership of Donald Trump, according to a new American survey.
Conducted by the Pew Research Centre, the survey covering 37
countries showed US favourability ratings dropping to 49 percent just
five months into Trump’s presidency. This compares with 64 percent at
the end of his predecessor Barack Obama’s 8-year term in office.
Just 22 percent have confidence in President Trump to do the right
thing when it comes to international affairs, it said.
The falls were much larger in some of America’s closest allies, including US neighbours Canada and Mexico, and European partners like Germany and Spain.
“The drop in favourability ratings for the United States is
widespread,” the Pew report said. “The share of the public with a
positive view of the US has plummeted in a diverse set of countries
from Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
In many countries, the US ratings were comparable to those seen at
the end of the presidency of George W. Bush, whose invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan was deeply unpopular.
In France, Germany, Britain and Spain, the low levels of confidence
in Trump are very similar to the poor ratings for Bush in 2008.
Globally, the study said, 75 percent of respondents described Trump
as “arrogant”, 65 percent as “intolerant” and 62 percent as “dangerous.”
The survey showed widespread disapproval of Trump’s signature policy proposals, with 76 percent unhappy with his plan to build the wall on
the border with Mexico, 72 percent against his withdrawal from major trade agreements and 62 percent opposed to his plans to restrict travel to the US from some majority-Muslim countries.
US image abroad has tumbled under Trump: Poll
NEW YORK, June 27 (APP): The image of the United States is in