US Defence Secretary calls on COAS, discussion on regional security held

RAWALPINDI, Dec 04 (APP):US Secretary of Defence, General James Mattis called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.

The meeting was focused on regional security with particular emphasis on Afghanistan as well as other matters of mutual interest, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.

The COAS acknowledged history of US engagements with Pakistan, especially the ongoing efforts for continuing the positivity for peace in the region.

He said Pakistan had done much more than its due share despite capacity constraints but would remain committed for peace as a responsible member of international community.

He reiterated Pakistan’s support to peace and stability in the region and highlighted Pakistan’s concerns emanating from Indian use of Afghan soil, the necessity and right of Afghan

refugees for a respectable and early repatriation and the existence of terrorists’ safe havens across the border in Afghanistan.

Gen Mattis expressed his respect for Pakistan Armed Forces and the effective operations undertaken against terrorists. He highlighted the concern that a few elements continue to use Pakistan’s

territory to further their terrorist agenda in Afghanistan.

He assured that US was ready to play its role in addressing Pakistan’s legitimate concerns, saying

that his aim was not to make demands but find common grounds to work together.

The COAS appreciated the dignitary’s understanding of the underlying issues and said Pakistan did not require anything from the US but understanding. We have eliminated safe havens from Pakistan’s soil but are prepared to look into the possibility of miscreants exploiting Pakistan’s hospitality to the Afghan refugees to the detriment of our Afghan brothers, he added.

The Army Chief and US Defence Secretary agreed to work towards specific and sustained actions on each other’s concerns.