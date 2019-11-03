Upto 35 Pakistani companies to attend China Import Expo in Shanghai

BEIJING, Nov 3 (APP):Over 35 Pakistani companies will participate and showcase their products including top textile, leather, and sports goods, surgical equipment, home furnishing and other products at the 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled to be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

Advisor on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood will lead the Pakistani delegation. Pakistan’s top business executives will attend.

“As many as 35 top export-oriented Pakistani companies will display textile, leather and sports goods, surgical equipment, home furnishing and other products at their stalls set up at the expo in an effort to enhance exports to China,” Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counsellor, Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing confirmed here on Sunday.

The companies included: From Karachi, M/s Garib Sons, Marhaba Laboratories, Sarmco International, Continental Traders, Al-Hamra Handicrafts, Indus Marbles, Pak Products, Chadyala Art, Ansari Brothers, Hamdan Traders, FB Enterprises, H. Rehman & Sons, MJ Traders, ARI Traders, AJ Traders, Dewan Enterprises, Saleem Associates, Rana Co (Exports), American Safety Power Tool, Peena Carpets Industries, Shahid Nazir Carpet Centre, from Lahore, WBM Pvt. Ltd, Starlet Innovations, Al Rasheed Traders, Pak Shalimar Carpets, Fateh Woolen Mills, Sheikh Carpets, Splendor & Souvenir Carpets, from Sialkot, Green Hill Corporation, Fraz Enterprises, ABRO Group, H. Skill Sports and Fircos Shoes.

These companies export rice, textile, garments, leather products, carpet, handicrafts, wood furniture, sports and natural herbal products and are set to look at opportunities in the Chinese market to enhance exports from Pakistan, he added.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will also set up a stall to show Pakistani products, he added.

The advisor will also talk to media on trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan during the expo.

The advisor will attend the ministerial meeting of WTO and hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese Minister of Commerce in Beijing.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan had also participated in the last year’s expo in Shanghai where many Pakistani companies showcased their products.

According to a senior official of China’s Ministry of Commerce, so far 63 countries have registered for the exhibition and over 3,000 businesses from more than 150 countries and regions will be attending the business exhibition, exceeding the number at the first CIIE.

This year’s expo will involve two key exhibition categories: country exhibitions and business exhibitions.

As for business exhibitions, they will cover more than 300,000 square meters of floor space, and over 3,000 enterprises from about 150 countries and regions will participate in the exhibitions.

In addition, registration for the business exhibition of the third CIIE has begun, and overseas enterprises can register on the official website of the CIIE.

A total of 172 countries, regions and international organizations and more than 3,600 enterprises participated in the first CIIE, held from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai last year. It was the world’s first import-themed national-level expo.