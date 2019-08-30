Unknown, unmarked, mass graves in occupied Kashmir a slap on the ugly, fascist face of India: Nafees Zakari

LONDON, Aug 30 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said

on Friday that unknown, unmarked and mass graves together with massive human rights violations and crimes against humanity in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was a slap on the ugly and fascist Indian face and also a question mark on the conscience of peace loving people, human rights activists and above all the international community.

Talking to APP here at the premises of Pakistan High Commission London after observing the Kashmir solidarity event and later visiting a photo exhibition reflecting the atrocities perpetrated by the brutal Indian occupation forces against defenseless people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), he said the Pakistani nation within the country and outside fully stood by the brothers and sisters of Indian occupied Kashmir in their struggle for freedom from Indian subjugation and till the realization of their just right to self determination granted to them by the United Nations Security Council.

A large number of British Pakistani and Kashmiri community-based in UK, diplomats representing Muslim countries, UK based Pakistani journalists attended the congregation at the Mosque of the

High Commission and expressed solidarity with the struggling Kashmiris of Indian occupied Kashmir.

They also prayed for the success of the ongoing freedom movement in Indian occupied Kashmir, unity among Muslim Ummah and resolution of problems being faced by the Ummah across the world.

Nafees Zakaria referred to various reports released by the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNCHR), Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the International Peoples Tribunal on Human Rights and Justice regarding Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said the Indian fascist and Hindutva regime had crossed all the limits of humanity and the Indian occupation forces were perpetrating atrocities on the defenseless Kashmiri men, women, children and old people, while force disappearances of Kashmiri people specially the youth had become the order of the day in IOK.