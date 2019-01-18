Pakistan enter into Team Championship semi-finals

PESHAWAR, Jan 18 (APP):Pakistan squash team took berth into the semi-final after recording another important victory against host Thailand in the ongoing 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship being played

at Pattaya (Thailand).

In the last pool match, Pakistan team defeated Thailand by 3-0 and thus moved to the semi-finals. Pakistan would now play the semi-final either against Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The semi-finalist from the other group would be decided after the match between Malaysia and Hong Kong.