UN voices concern over rising Indo-Pak tensions after Indian firing across LoC

UNITED NATIONS, June 1 (APP): The United Nations has

expressed concern over the escalating tensions between India

and Pakistan following Thursday’s unprovoked Indian firing across

the Line of Control which resulted in at least two civilian deaths and injuries to six more in different areas of Azad Kashmir.

“The situation (in Kashmir) continue to be of concern to

us,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guetteres’ spokesman said in response

to a question by a Pakistani journalist at the regular noon briefing.

“The secretary-general is monitoring the situation … he

is watching,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric added.

In Islamabad, Pakistan protested against India’s firing and

urged New Delhi government to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement at a meeting with a senior Indian diplomat, who was summoned to office.