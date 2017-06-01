UN voices concern over rising Indo-Pak tensions after Indian firing across LoC

UNITED NATIONS, June 1 (APP): The United Nations has
expressed concern over the escalating tensions between India
and Pakistan following Thursday’s unprovoked Indian firing across
the Line of Control which resulted in at least two civilian deaths and injuries to six more in different areas of Azad Kashmir.
“The situation (in Kashmir) continue to be of concern to
us,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guetteres’ spokesman said in response
to a question by a Pakistani journalist at the regular noon briefing.
“The secretary-general is monitoring the situation … he
is watching,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric added.
In Islamabad, Pakistan protested against India’s firing and
urged New Delhi government to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement at a meeting with a senior Indian diplomat, who was summoned to office.