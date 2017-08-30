UN Resident Coordinator lauds GB govt’s development, planning interventions

GILGIT, Aug 30 (APP): The UN Resident Coordinator to Pakistan, Neil

Buhne through an official letter shared his remarks regarding his two days official visit to Gilgit-Baltistan on 24th-26th July, 2017.

In his letter, he appreciated and endorsed the efforts of

Gilgit-Baltistan Government for having a strong and well established development agenda that seeks active involvement of various stakeholders including beneficiary communities across the region.

Mr. Neil Bhune also extended congratulations to the GB Government in

setting and impressive bench mark in the country by complete utilization of development funds during financial year 2016-17.

This signifies, to a large extent, the concrete measures that the

government of Gilgit Baltistan has undertaken to strengthen planning, budgeting, implementation oversight and governance, he added.

The Resident Coordinator, in his letter, further elaborated that the

Government and People of Gilgit Baltistan are extremely forthcoming, receptive and responsive to UN Development assistance and partnerships over the decades, and assured his full support and cooperation with the Government of Gilgit Baltistan and Planning & Development Department in ensuring the execution of development priorities of Gilgit Baltistan.

Neil Buhne, further applauding the development initiatives of GB Government, stated that the Government of Gilgit Baltistan has established a strong development agenda and priorities and also provided an enabling environment which resulted in exemplary community based initiatives and empowered communities in the region.

He extended the sense of gratitude to the Chief Minister, the Governor,

the Chief Secretary and the Secretary Planning & Development of Government of Gilgit Baltistan for their support and cooperation during his visit to Gilgit Baltistan that enabled him to better comprehend, and realize the development priorities of Government of Gilgit Baltistan and areas for UN support and cooperation to ensure achieving development priorities of the Gilgit Baltistan.

He specially thanked Babar Aman Babar, Secretary P&DD and Focal Person

One UN in P&DD for their best facilitation during his visit to Gilgit Baltistan.

It may be noted that, Neil Buhne, the UN Resident Coordinator had made

official visit to Gilgit Baltistan from 24th-26th July, 2017. During his visit, he had separate meetings with the Chief Minister, the Governor, the Chief Secretary and the Secretary P&DD Gilgit Baltistan.

It is a matter of immense importance for GB development to have received

accolades from the highest functionary of the United Nations and this may

result in very beneficial outcomes in near future, especially at a time when UN is formulating its program for 2018-2022.