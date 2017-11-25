UN ready to support Iran’s post-quake relief efforts: top official

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 25 (APP)::The top United Nations humanitarian official has said the world body is ready to fill any gaps in the relief efforts following the devastating November 12 earthquake that struck the Iran-Iraq border.

“I commend the government’s efforts to save lives and alleviate the suffering of hundreds of thousands of

people in the earthquake zone,” Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said on the conclusion of his two-day visit to Iran.