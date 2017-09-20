UN has ‘great, great potential’ for world peace: Trump

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (APP): US President Donald Trump, who derided the United Nations as a ‘club for people to get together, talk and have a good time’ during his election campaign, had a change of heart after his first visit to the UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

“There is no better forum, there can be no better forum and certainly,

there can be no better location where everybody comes together,” Trump said at a luncheon hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the visiting world leaders, including Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

“The potential of the United Nations is unlimited,” Trump, who earlier

in the day delivered his maiden address to the General Assembly, said. “You are going to do things that will be epic, and I certainly hope you will, but I feel very, very confident.”

“I just want to toast everybody in the room, and let’s give this as a

toast to the potential ‘the great, great potential’ of the United Nations,” Trump said.

President Trump had focused repeatedly during his General Assembly debut

on the potential of the UN, rather than its existing utility.

On Monday, he hosted a major meeting of more than 100 countries focused on reforming the UN and trimming its sprawling bureaucracy.

Trump’s focus on UN reform has aligned him with Guterres, whom he praised during his speech earlier Tuesday. Guterres has also focused on addressing flaws in the UN’s operations and redirecting resources into programmes that produce results.