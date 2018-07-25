UN chief slams suicide attack near Quetta polling station

UNITED NATIONS, July 25 (APP):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Wednesday condemned the killing of dozens of persons near a polling station in Quetta due to a suicide attack, as voters headed to the polls in general election.

The suicide bombing killed at least 31 persons and injured another 70.

“The Secretary-General condemns the suicide attack at a polling station in Quetta,” Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. “He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Pakistan.”

The UN spokesperson said, “The United Nations stands in solidarity with, and supports the efforts of the Government of Pakistan, in the fight against terrorism.”

The President of the UN General Assembly, Miroslav Lajcak, also condemned the attack, which he called “despicable.”